NEWS Sia apologises for Nicki Minaj and Cardi B mix-up Newsdesk





Sia has admitted she's a 'buffoon', after confusing rappers Nicki Minaj and Cardi B on social media.



The blunder began when a Twitter follower sent the Chandelier singer a message asking if she would ever collaborate with Nicki, along with a picture of the rap star.



Sia mistook the picture for one of Cardi, and replied: "I love iamcardib and although this isn't a collaboration, I would love to COLLAB with her any day!"



Sia's error upset fans, many of whom viewed the singer's failure to distinguish between the two rappers as an act of casual racism. Some fans also accused Sia of posting the tweet to reignite an old feud between Nicki and Cardi.



The matter then escalated as Sia thought the Megatron hitmaker's devotees were accusing her of drumming up an all new dispute, and tweeted: "I don't give a s**t about feuds, George Floyd was f***ing murdered. Breonna Taylor. Murdered. Come on let's rise in unity. You think iamcardib and Nikki (sic) are so petty that they would want you focusing on a silly feud instead of REAL NEWS."



It wasn't long before Sia realised her error, and returned to the platform to rectify the situation, writing: "My f**k up NickiMinaj."



However, Sia then continued to press the matter of feuds: "Hey iamcardib NICKIMINAJ you aren't thinking about a feud right now are you? We are focused on the problem of systemic racism."



After further outrage from fans, Sia deleted the entire sequence of tweets, and posted a final apology to both Nicki and Cardi: "I totally misunderstood a tweet earlier that has resulted in me making a buffoon out of myself. Sorry NICKIMINAJ and iamcardib if you hear about it. Can I just like you both?"