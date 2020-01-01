Beyonce demands justice for Breonna Taylor

Beyonce has penned a powerful open letter to Kentucky's Attorney General urging him to charge the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot multiple times on March 20 after Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers stormed her home as part of an attempted drug sting - even though the person under investigation did not live at the residence and was already in custody. The three officers involved have yet to be charged with any crime, despite being placed on administrative leave.

Beyonce's letter, which she has also published on her website, demanded that Attorney General Daniel Cameron bring justice to the 26-year-old's grieving family.

Pointing out the lack of action following Tayor's murder, Beyonce called on the Attorney General to hold the police to account: "Three months have passed - and zero arrests have been made, and no officers have been fired. The LMPD's investigation was turned over to your office, and yet all of the officers involved in the shooting remain employed by the LMPD."

Beyonce also pressed for a transparent investigation into LMPD bosses' handling of Taylor's death, "as well as the pervasive practices that result in the repeated deaths of unarmed Black citizens."

Drawing attention to a pattern of inaction by authorities, Beyonce wrote the delay in arresting the officers further compounded the tragedy: "With every death of a Black person at the hands of the police, there are two real tragedies: the death itself, and the inaction and delays that follow it."

The singer ended her missive by telling Cameron to use his power to break the cycle: "This is your chance to end that pattern. Take swift and decisive action in charging the officers. The next months cannot look like the last three."