NEWS Todrick Hall and Laverne Cox to headline Global Pride with Black Lives Matter focus Newsdesk Share with :





Todrick Hall and Laverne Cox are among the black, LGBTQ+ stars set to headline this month's Global Pride event, with a new focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.



LGBTQ+ campaigners are working with founders of the Black Lives Matter movement to demand racial justice at the event on 27 June, which was organised after the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of hundreds of Pride events around the world.



“Our community knows well that we must confront hate and prejudice head-on,” co-chair of the Global Pride organising committee, Natalie Thompson, said in a statement.



“We have been watching an epidemic of violence against trans people of colour - mostly women - in the past decade and this larger discussion must be inclusive and all encompassing. All Black Lives Matter.”



Todrick and Laverne join a previously-announced line-up of acts, including Ava Max, Olivia Newton-John, Deborah Cox, Kristine W, Dixie Chicks, Thelma Houston, Bright Light Bright Light, Courtney Act, Steve Grand and Rachel Sage.



World leaders including Carlos Alvarado Quesada, President of Costa Rica, Prime Ministers of Norway and Luxembourg, Erna Solberg and Xavier Bettel, and Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India are also due to appear.

Organisers are planning a 24-hour stream of Pride content, together with speeches from world leaders, activists and human rights defenders, reflecting the organisers’ statement that, “Pride events might be cancelled but the spirit of Pride will live on”.



The livestream takes place on 27 June.