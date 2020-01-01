NEWS Alanis Morissette suffered 'devastating' miscarriages before welcoming third child Newsdesk Share with :





Alanis Morissette has opened up on the "surprises and devastations" of suffering a string of miscarriages before welcoming her third child.



The 46-year-old Ironic singer revealed that between her first born son, Ever, and third born, Winter, she had went through a “bunch of miscarriages” with husband Mario 'Souleye' Treadway.



Alanis also shares daughter, Onyx, with Mario, and told Dax Shepard on his Armchair Expert podcast: "We were chasing and just showing up and then surprises and then devastations and all of it.



"But, I mean, I do trust, I have this trust pilot light thing that keeps cooking along - even when there’s a torrential downpour it’s still flickering - of hope and faith and vision for something to work out, whatever it is.”



She went on to tell Dax that she credits her innate optimism for keeping her hopes up about things she can not control, adding: “I’m an optimist who will get depressed and cry, but at the end of the day there’s still that little light... That little star of Bethlehem keeps dangling over there.”



The couple wed in 2010.