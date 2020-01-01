NEWS Rapper 6ix9ine set to score UK’s highest new entry with Trollz ft. Nicki Minaj Newsdesk Share with :





The new Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



New York rapper 6ix9ine is on track to land a second UK Top 10 hit in a month as new Nicki Minaj collaboration Trollz opens as the week’s highest new entry (5). Trollz is the follow-up to Gooba - 6ix9ine’s first single since being released early from prison under house arrest amid coronavirus concerns. Trollz could also mark Minaj’s 13th Top 10 outing in the UK, and highest charting song since 2018’s Woman Like Me with Little Mix.



The pair are donating a portion of the proceeds from sales of the song to the Bail Project which provides free bail assistance to low-income individuals to protect and support those working on the front lines of social justice, using their voices to demand an end to the targeting of Black Americans by the police.



Viral hit and reigning chart topper Rockstar by DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch’s looks set for a fifth non-consecutive week at the top of the Official Singles Chart, with Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me also a non-mover, just behind in second place midweek.



A one-place climb and new peak position is on the cards for German/Croatian DJ/producer Topic ft. A7S with Breaking Me (3), the song has enjoyed an unbroken 10-week ascent up the chart.



New peaks this week also potentially on the horizon for Regard & Raye with Secrets, up one place to 11 after the first 48 hours, while Harry Styles also journeys one spot north with latest single Watermelon Sugar (14).



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.