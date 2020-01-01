NEWS Faith Hill's favourite jeans are two decades old Newsdesk Share with :





Faith Hill has been wearing the same pair of jeans for the past 20 years.



Whether she’s running errands with her family or stepping out for a Hollywood event, the Breathe singer always looks stylish and sophisticated.



But in a new chat with Kelsea Ballerini for the June 2020 issue of U.S. InStyle magazine, Faith shared that she tends to stick to old favourites when off-duty.



“My go-to look for, like, the grocery store is probably a T-shirt, sneakers, and my favourite pair of Joie jeans that I’ve had for almost 20 years,” she smiled. “It’s almost like wearing sweats because they’re so loose and comfy.”



Kelsea then went on to praise Faith’s red carpet looks, including the J.Mendel gown she wore to the 2015 Oscars and black one-shoulder Armani Prive gown that she once sported for a performance at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards.



Yet, the star was quick to credit her longtime stylist Petra Flannery for putting together some of her most memorable looks.



“Sometimes I would put on an outfit to perform and I’d feel nothing like myself. What’s the point of that? I had to learn to be comfortable in my own skin,” the 52-year-old recalled of the ensembles she wore at the beginning of her career. “I also just became more interested in style while working with Petra. Sometimes she would bring clothes to me that would look so boring on the hanger, and I’d say, ‘No, I want a look that has a little more something-something.’ And she’d always say, ‘Faith, trust me. It’ll look so much better on your body. It just doesn’t have hanger appeal.’ And she was always right.”