NEWS Alicia Keys always treats herself on her birthday Newsdesk Share with :





Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz always treat each other to luxury birthday gifts.



In an interview for the July 2020 issue of U.S. InStyle magazine, the singer opened up about her humble beginnings growing up in New York and how at different points in her career she struggled to accept her "blessings".



However, Alicia has since discovered the importance of indulging herself from time to time.



"I began to understand that my humility was sometimes a mask for self-worth issues. I was saying, 'Oh, I don't need much! I only need a little bit and I'm fine.' I was kind of cutting off my blessings. But I started to recognise, 'Wow, I have this wrong,'" she shared, before going on to note that Swizz always showers her with presents to mark her birthday on 25 January each year. "Swizz is such a wild dreamer, and he loves beautiful art, beautiful clothes, and things that are well made. I've learned that I can totally remain humble but I don't have to cut off the wonderful things that I deserve."



Elsewhere in the chat, Alicia opened up about what she's been doing while self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus crisis. As well as promoting her upcoming self-titled album, the Fallin' hitmaker shared that she has been enjoying chilling out in sweatpants and cooking with her sons Egypt, nine, and five-year-old Genesis.



"I made tacos the other day - that was cute," the 39-year-old smiled. "And, unfortunately, we've been doing a lot of baking. Cookies have been happening a whole lot."