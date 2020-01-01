NEWS Lady Gaga’s Chromatica just pips Sports Club to Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





Chromatica by Lady Gaga holds on to Number 1 for a second week in a photo-finish Official Albums Chart race.



The UK’s fastest-selling album of 2020 so far retains the albums top spot finishing ahead of its closest competitor by less than 600 chart sales.



It means midweek leaders, indie band Sports Team score this week’s highest new entry at Number 2 with their debut album Deep Down Happy. The six-piece do however seize the title of the biggest seller of the week, leading on physical sales as well as having the edge on digital downloads. Sports Team score the best seller of the week across UK independent record shops and Number 1 on the Official Vinyl Chart after shifting 4,300 copies on wax.



At Number 3, US pop-punk band All Time Low claim their fourth Top 10 with Wake Up, Sunshine following its release on CD and vinyl. The band’s eighth album originally debuted at Number 28 back in April when it was released on digital download and streaming services only.



Meanwhile, The Essential Human League, a greatest hits album from the legendary English synth-pop band, debuts at Number 13 – their seventh Top 20 collection. Run The Jewels’ RTJ4 debuts at Number 18 to become the American hip-hop duo’s first Top 20 and highest charting album yet.



Finally, the Kidz Bop Kids dance their way to a sixth Top 40 album with Kidz Bop Party Playlist, which opens at Number 22.