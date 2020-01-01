NEWS Common and Keke Palmer fronting YouTube fundraising event for racial justice efforts Newsdesk Share with :





Rapper Common and actress Keke Palmer are helping YouTube bosses launch a new initiative to fight racial injustice by hosting a livestreamed fundraising event this weekend.



YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has pledged $100 million (£80 million) as part of a multi-year plan aimed at "amplifying and developing the voices of Black creators and artists and their stories", and to highlight the kind of content to benefit from the fund, officials at the streaming platform will be presenting a special show on Saturday called Bear Witness, Take Action.



Common and Keke will front the programme, which will feature panels and discussions with race experts, activists, YouTube creators, and various public figures, as well as musical performances from John Legend and Trey Songz, reports Variety.



Throughout the livestream, viewers will be asked to consider donating to support the non-profit Equal Justice Initiative.



"At YouTube, we believe Black lives matter and we all need to do more to dismantle systemic racism," Wojcicki shared in a blog post announcing the new fund. "We're committed to doing better as a platform to center and amplify Black voices and perspectives."



Bear Witness, Take Action, which will be co-produced by officials at basketball star LeBron James' SpringHill Entertainment company, will begin at 6pm ET.