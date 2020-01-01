Liam Gallagher postpones wedding due to Covid-19 pandemic

Liam Gallagher has postponed his wedding to fiancee Debbie Gwyther due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The former Oasis star, 47, had previously told fans that the coronavirus wouldn't prevent him marrying this summer, but has now admitted defeat - because getting married in 2020 will mean he has to take his vows while wearing a face mask.

Presenter Zoe Ball asked the Wall of Glass hitmaker on her BBC Radio 2 show on Thursday, "You were supposed to be getting married as well, are you still doing that or are you postponing it?"

Liam replied: "No, that's been put back now until next year because I think we had to wear masks and stuff, and I'm not getting married with a mask on."

Back in March, the British musician tweeted that the wedding, which was originally planned for an exotic location, would be going ahead.

One Twitter follower asked him, "How's the plans for the wedding? Hope that won't be affected by it all (Covid-19) too," to which he replied: "She (Debbie) ain't getting of that lightly ha ha."

The rocker may also be forced to cancel a planned solo gig for National Health Service (NHS) workers scheduled for the autumn, if the pandemic does not abate, but he is hopeful it will still take place.

"Fingers crossed, man," he told Zoe. "Hopefully we can still do it in October, but we've just got to wait and see haven't we, man? Because it changes every week doesn't it?"