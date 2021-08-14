Harry Styles postpones North American tour dates

Harry Styles has postponed his 2020 North American tour dates due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The Sign of the Times star was due to begin his Love on Tour trek in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on 26 June, but on Wednesday night, he announced that the ongoing pandemic has forced him to reschedule the dates to summer 2021.

"This summer we were excited to be bringing Love on Tour to North America," he announced in a post on Instagram. "However, due to the ongoing threat from COVID-19 we have been forced to reschedule these dates to next summer. The well-being of my crew and all the fans around the world will always hold top priority. I can’t wait to see you all out on the road as soon as it’s safe to do so."

He continued to explain that he would be spending his free time learning about the Black Lives Matter movement and racial injustice and inequality following the death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd on 25 May.

"We are in a moment of necessary change and growth in the world," Harry added. "I will be using this time to listen and to educate myself on how I can help more in the fight for justice and equal rights for all in the future. I hope that you will take the time to do the same. Treat people with kindness. I love you all."

Styles' U.S. Love on Tour dates, which feature special guests Jenny Lewis and Orville Peck, will now begin in Tacoma, Washington on 14 August 2021.

He had already postponed his European tour dates due to the pandemic, and these are currently scheduled to kick off in Bologna, Italy in February.