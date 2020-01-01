NEWS Lizzo calls out 'fat shamers' in workout video Newsdesk Share with :





Lizzo has taken aim at "fat shamers" in a new video showing her working out at home.



The Truth Hurts hitmaker is a body positivity activist and is known for clapping back at those who criticise her fuller figure.



And in a clip posted on TikTok on Tuesday, Lizzo hit back at the misconception that plus-size people don't exercise and instructed online trolls to look at themselves rather than judge others.



She uploaded a montage showing her working out on an exercise bike, doing squats, and using a skipping rope at home, and made a powerful statement in the accompanying voiceover.



"So, I've been working out consistently for the last five years. And it may come as a surprise to y'all that I'm not working out to have your ideal body type," the 32-year-old said. "I'm working out to have my ideal body type. And you know what type that is? None of your f**king business, because I am beautiful, I am strong, I do my job, and I stay on my job.



"So next time you want to come to somebody and judge them, whether they drink kale smoothies or eat McDonald's, or workout or not workout, how about you look at your own f**king self and worry about your own goddamn body? Because health is not just determined on what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f**king cleanse for your insides. Namaste, have a great day."



To make it clear who the video was targeted at, she captioned the post: "If you're not a fat shamer... keep scrolling... ok now that all the fat shamers are here."