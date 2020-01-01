Halsey 'proud' of brother for unwavering Black Lives Matter support

Halsey is thrilled her brother has found his voice as an activist during the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Without Me singer, 25, whose father Chris is African-American but has in the past spoken about being treated as if she is white, paid tribute to her brother Sevian, 21, and praised the way he's shown his support at the demonstrations that have followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month.

"just want to take a minute to say how proud I am of my little brother @sevianfrangipane for finding his voice and being out protesting every single day," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself and Sevian at a protest. "keep your family close right now if you're lucky enough to have them to rely on."

The musician, real name Ashley Frangipane, went on to stress the importance of those from mixed-race families promoting understanding at a time when racism and injustice are dominating the news.

"if you are NON-BLACK and: married to a black person, the parent of a black child, or the child of a black parent, or any other interfamilial relationship with a black person, then this is a time to let them talk when they feel like talking. listen and listen with love," she explained. "Don't assume they aren't upset because they haven't expressed issues or traumas in the past.

"A lot of repressed feelings and memories may be uncovered right now. Receive it with grace empathy and promise to learn or change where need be."