NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock unafraid of losing fans for speaking out about racism Newsdesk Share with :





The Little Mix star recently posted a video on Instagram about her personal experiences of racism, and Leigh-Anne has now insisted she won't be silent about the issue of race, even if it risks harming her career.



The 28-year-old singer said: "I spoke about my experiences briefly last year and I just didn't feel like enough people cared, like enough people were listening.



"And obviously, this is the first time in my life that the whole world is speaking about racism, speaking about black lives and I was just so overwhelmed by it and I just thought, 'You know what, I feel like I need to kind of get rid of this pain that I've been carrying around for nine years and hopefully relate to people'. I just felt it was the right time to post it.



"Even when I watch that video back and I can see how much pain that I'm carrying, but now I just feel like people are starting to understand and educate themselves and see that this problem is massive and we need to talk about it and there needs to be a change because we just can't go on like this anymore.



"Four hundred years of oppression, it just can't go on anymore."



Leigh-Anne said in her Instagram post that she felt like the "least favoured" member of Little Mix because of her skin colour.



And the pop star admitted she previously feared she'd lose fans if she decided to speak out.



She told ITV's 'This Morning': "This is something you can't ignore.



"I don't care how much I preach about this, I don't care how much I say, because this is my reality and so many other people's reality and what's the point in even going on if we can't get a change?



"I'm not going to just sit here and not say anything. I don't care if I lose fans and I already know that some people who have posted have lost a lot of fans and I just think it's disgusting, but it just proves what we're saying."