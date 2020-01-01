Southside Johnny and Count Basie team up for largest U.S. drive in concert

Tickets went on sale to the public Friday morning, June 5th and sold out within just a few hours for the upcoming July 11th Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes “Drive In Live” concert experience at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey, making this the largest live concert of its kind anywhere, while blazing a trail for what could very well become the new alternative in large scale live performances around the world.With the New York/New Jersey area leading the way, all music industry eyes will be on the “Drive In Live” concert as the business now tries to bounce back through new outlets. Tickets sold out immediately for the concert, being presented by The Basie Presents/Count Basie Center for the Arts, selling to 1,000 cars with up to four people allowed per car, with 9 feet distance between cars and all parked in a staggered fashion to achieve spacing and best visibility.Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes are now the only mainstream music act performing live on-stage at a drive in concert of this size thus far, with others doing much smaller shows geared for just a couple hundred people. The show will also benefit the Count Basie Center for the Arts, along with a portion of proceeds going to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund. Social distancing measures will operate in accordance with New Jersey guidelines. Patrons must remain inside their vehicles and may only step out to use restrooms,“The Asbury Jukes and I are so excited that we can play this first of its kind live concert and help get New Jersey started on a quick and healthy return to normal,” said “Southside” Johnny Lyon.“Why sit at home when ‘We’re Havin’ A Party,’ drive-in style? We’ll safely see everyone July 11th.”