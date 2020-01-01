Zayn Malik's baby niece subjected to death threats by troll

Zayn Malik's baby niece has been targeted with death threats by a troll on social media.

The former One Direction star's sister Safaa, 17, gave birth to daughter Zaneyah in January, and regularly shares snaps of her pride and joy on her Instagram page.

However, one image of Zaneyah shared by Safaa's friend on Instagram prompted a tirade from one angry user who, thinking they were messaging the baby's mother, wrote: "Your baby's ugly... Got married to cover that fact that you was pregnant."

When the friend replied saying that she wasn't Safaa, the troll responded: "When her kid dies you'll listen lol (laugh out loud)... Hope her kid dies it's ugly anyway."

Safaa shared the exchange on her own Instagram page, writing alongside it: "What a disgusting world!!"

Just a few days before, Safaa had revealed her joy at becoming a teenage mother, by writing: "Being a young mom means that we met a little early but it also means I get to love you a little longer.

"Some people said that my life ended when I had a baby but my life had just began. You didn't take away from my future, you gave me a new one. Repost if you are a proud mother."

Safaa and her boyfriend Martin Tiser, 18, wed last September.