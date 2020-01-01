Josh Groban wins restraining order against fan

Josh Groban has won a restraining order against a woman he almost took out on a date over a decade ago.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZ, the singer has claimed the female fan has been sending him texts, emails, and direct messages since 2011, after he cancelled a meeting.

Groban alleged she has also contacted members of his family and his current girlfriend, Schuyler Helford, while sending him sexually explicit and graphic messages.

Just two weeks ago, the 39-year-old claimed the woman told him she had visited his home with the intention of dropping off gifts and hoped to get caught so she could have sex with him.

He met the woman through a mutual Facebook friend and they made plans to meet in person. However, Groban had to scrap the date because he fell ill and she turned him off the idea of a rain check on the get together by persistently reaching out to him.

For years, the fan allegedly showed up at venues and hotels forcing him to ask security personnel to have her removed. The unnamed woman then allegedly honed in on his new Los Angeles home earlier this year.

The star sent her a cease and desist letter but she didn't stay away or stop sending him sexually explicit notes and gifts.

The woman has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Groban, his family, and his girlfriend, and to stop contacting them.