Billie Eilish has 'never felt comfortable' dressing like everyone else

Billie Eilish has "never felt comfortable" dressing or looking like other people.



The Bad Guy singer is known for her distinctive voice, green-tinged hair, and penchant for androgynous, oversized clothing.



But in a new interview, Billie, who was homeschooled, admitted she didn't always want her appearance to stand out from the crowd, and during one period when she was younger, she was so desperate to fit in with the school set that she opted for popular, trendy clothes.



"I went through a period of that, yeah, of wanting to be like everyone else, of wanting a locker," the 18-year-old shared in a chat with British GQ magazine. "I would only go to so-called trendy shops and wear what was considered by some as trendy. It was a very uncomfortable year. Also, because I wasn't rich, and a lot of my friends were rich, that was very hard to deal with. But that went away pretty fast; no idea why. Since then, I've never felt comfortable looking like other people."



Elsewhere in the interview, the Bury a Friend hitmaker candidly shared that she has "never been physically desired by somebody" and now feels "trapped" by the persona she created in an effort to avoid being sexualised.



"Sometimes I dress like a boy. Sometimes I dress like a swaggy girl. And sometimes I feel trapped by this persona that I have created, because sometimes I think people view me not as a woman," Billie commented of her baggy clothing style.