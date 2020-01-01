BTS pledge $1 million to support Black Lives Matter campaign

K-pop superstars BTS have underscored their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with a $1 million (£800,000) donation.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers have teamed up with label bosses at Big Hit Entertainment to pledge the sum, according to editors at Variety, just days after declaring their backing for protesters worldwide demanding an end to racial and social injustice.

In the online statement, the bandmates wrote: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

Fans have been helping to promote the cause on social media by recently rallying together to drown out a push by those opposed to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Human rights activists have been hitting the streets around the globe in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, an African-American man who died at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota on 25 May.

The cop in question, Derek Chauvin, has since been terminated from his job and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three colleagues who witnessed the incident have also been fired and taken into custody on related criminal counts.