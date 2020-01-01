NEWS Taylor Swift 'relates' to Class of 2020 graduates missing commencement ceremonies Newsdesk Share with :





Taylor Swift can "relate" to graduates missing out on traditional commencement ceremonies due to the coronavirus pandemic because she had to skip her own cap and gown celebration.



The superstar was featured as part of YouTube's Dear Class of 2020 digital celebration for students on Sunday, and in her pre-recorded clip, Swift sympathised with youngsters forced to forgo in-person events as a result of Covid-19 concerns but urged them to "celebrate anyway".



"I wanted to say congratulations to all the graduates this year," she began her video. "I know this is probably not the graduation you thought you were going to be having. I relate to that in a lot of ways.



"When I was younger, I used to fantasise about high school graduation and being with all of your friends and (wearing the) cap and gown and the whole thing.



"Then when I got to that point in my life where graduation was coming up, I found myself on a radio tour with my mum in rental cars, sitting on the floors of airports, and I ended up being mailed my diploma. So, it wasn't exactly what I pictured, but I was still really proud of it."



Swift's early dedication to pursue her passion for music paid off, and although it cost the Shake It Off hitmaker many traditional childhood experiences, she has learned it's important to recognise successes whenever they come - and encouraged viewers to do the same.



"I guess one good lesson to come from it is expect the unexpected, but celebrate anyway," the 30-year-old continued. "I'm so proud of you guys and I hope that you have a wonderful time and are really proud of yourselves."