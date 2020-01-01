Leigh-Anne Pinnock warned she'd have to 'work harder' because she's black

Leigh-Anne Pinnock was warned she'd have to "work ten times harder" because she's black on the set of Little Mix's first-ever music video shoot.

The 28-year-old chart-topping star shared an emotional video on Instagram in which she described the inequality she has experienced despite her fame.

Recalling a time when the group first appeared on the music scene after winning The X Factor U.K. in 2011, the singer said she was told by a music video director that she would endure more struggles than the rest of the group. Something she came to realise was true.

“There comes a point in every black human’s life, no matter how much money you have or what you have achieved, you realise racism does not exclude you," she shared. “Nine years ago, after joining Little Mix, I had the biggest awakening of my life. When we were filming Wings, we worked with Frank Gatson. He said to me, ‘You are the black girl, you have to work ten times harder’.

“Later on, what Frank Gatson said made sense. I learned that being in the biggest girl band in the world came with its flaws and consequences.”

The tearful star continued: “My reality was feeling lonely while touring predominantly white countries. I sing to fans who don’t see me or hear me or cheer me on."

Leigh-Anne also shared that she "constantly" feels like the "least favoured" at fan signings and that her "talent alone isn’t enough."

“My reality is all the times I felt invisible within my group. Part of me is fully aware that my experience would have been ever harder to cope with had I been dark-skinned," the Black Magic star concluded. “Our reality is no matter how far you think you’ve come, racism exists. So let’s all continue to speak up on racism and keep this movement going. Thank you.”