Aston Merrygold is dad of two

JLS star Aston Merrygold is a dad of two after welcoming a baby boy with fiancee Sarah Lou Richards.

The Beat Again hitmaker, 32, took to Instagram to announce that the couple had welcomed a son, called Macaulay Shay, on Friday.

Alongside a black-and-white picture of the newborn holding onto his and Sarah's fingers, he wrote: "Welcome to the world baby boy... Macaulay Shay Merrygold 12:52pm 5/6/2020."

Sarah also shared the same post.

The British singer's happy news sparked a string of congratulatory posts from stars including his JLS bandmates, and pal Marvin Humes' pregnant wife Rochelle, who wrote, "Angel boy", followed by a blue heart emoji.

Aston announced he was to be a dad again in an Instagram video in January, showing the couple dancing to Pharrell Williams' hit Happy.

Towards the end of the routine, their son Grayson, two, appeared on camera wearing a sweater with the words, "I'm going to be a super big brother", as Aston held up a sonogram photo of their unborn child.

"So we've got something to tell you, and the only way to do it is... 3 just became 4," he captioned the post. "(I really am the luckiest man alive!!!!!!!!) love from the Merrygold family."

The longtime couple became engaged during the Christmas holidays in 2017.