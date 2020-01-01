NEWS Noel Gallagher ate Greggs every day Newsdesk Share with :





The 53-year-old rock star has admitted to having an unhealthy obsession with the bakery chain during his younger years, saying eating at Greggs was especially convenient when he was still living in Manchester city centre.



He told Matt Morgan's 'Funny How?' podcast "In Greggs, when we were growing up, an iced doughnut? Why not! I used to love that.



"I used to eat in Greggs every f***ing day when I was in Manchester and I lived in the city centre - every day.

"I would get me dinner there. Yeah, f***ing hell - every day."



Meanwhile, Noel recently confessed that Oasis potentially ruined their opportunity to break the US market when they accidentally got high on a stimulant during their first gig.



Noel - who starred in Oasis alongside his younger brother Liam - recalled: "It was the start of our big crack at America and our first gig was an absolutely f***ing shambles of drugs and booze."



He insisted the group thought they were taking cocaine, but they later realised that wasn't the case.



Noel shared: "I had no clue. You're up for going into the second day and night, and you're like, 'Just hang on a minute'. Someone said: 'It must have been meth'. We were all f***ed.



"That part of the tour, I don't really remember it. They were crazy days. It was fun. We wore it well. But the thought of that now, the excess of that now and still doing the gigs would be insane at this grand old age.



"The American tours were always fraught with tension. We were just being drunk and idiots - young and daft and running with the wheels off."