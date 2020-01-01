NEWS Sharon Osbourne 'feels free' after ditching red locks Newsdesk Share with :





The 67-year-old host made the leap to become silvery white back in February, after decades of having her auburn hair dyed a vibrant shade of red.



Sharon decided to make a change when she realised she resented having her hair coloured every week.



"Then it’d just bleed. On my collars. On my pillow cases. Everywhere. And when you’d wash and dry it, it’d be a different shade of red," she told People magazine, adding that she also used to have to dye it herself if she was on vacation.



But after years of using damaging colourants on her locks, The X Factor U.K. judge had to admit defeat when the condition of her hair worsened.



“I was really resenting being tied by a colour of hair. But, when you dye your hair red, it’s really hard to get the colour out,” Sharon explained.



She found colourist Jack Martin, who worked his magic on her formerly red hair, and after an eight-hour salon session, the transformation was complete.



“I would pass a mirror and be like, ‘Who is that? Oh, it’s me!’" she laughed, noting that the upkeep of her platinum locks is now super simple.



“I love the freedom it has given me. I've got nothing to prove. It's not like I'm trying to look younger. I’m just trying to look my best," Sharon added.