Snoop Dogg to vote for the first time in 2020 U.S. election

Snoop Dogg will exercise his right to vote for the first time ever this year.

In an interview with The Real 92.3, the rapper revealed that he's never voted before because he thought past criminals were not eligible to do so.

"For many years, it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," he shared, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

However, the Drop It Like It's Hot star added that this November he's going to change that, and vowed to cast his vote for anyone but current President Donald Trump.

"Definitely, 'cause we got to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be about it," Snoop continued. "I can't tell you to do it then you don't go do it. Everybody know I'm a front-liner. I ain't gonna tell you to do something I didn't do (sic)."

On Friday, Joe Biden formally won the Democratic Party nomination to take on Trump in November's presidential election.

"Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination," he announced on Twitter. "I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."