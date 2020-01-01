NEWS YouTube's star-studded graduation event postponed by a day Newsdesk Share with :





YouTube bosses have delayed a planned commencement celebration featuring Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Billie Eilish by a day to avoid clashing with a memorial service for George Floyd.



The Dear Class of 2020 event, which will also include graduation speeches from former U.S. President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle, had been booked to stream live online on Saturday, but will now take place on Sunday.



The scheduling change was made out of respect for Floyd's family members, who will be honouring his memory in Raeford, North Carolina this weekend in the second of three planned services.



Other stars due to make appearances during the bash are Justin Timberlake, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, BTS, and Megan Thee Stallion, while Lizzo will join forces with the New York Philharmonic to open the ceremony with a virtual performance of Pomp and Circumstance, and pregnant Katy Perry will "lead graduates in the ceremonial tassel turn at the end of the commencement celebration".



Floyd died on May 25 after a white police officer in Minnesota was caught on camera kneeling on his neck for nearly nine minutes while taking the unarmed African-American into custody.



His passing sparked Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, and led to the cop in question, Derek Chauvin, being fired and charged with Floyd's murder. Three other arresting officers were also terminated from their posts and are now facing criminal prosecution, too.