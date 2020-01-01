NEWS DaBaby’s Rockstar reclaims singles top spot Newsdesk Share with :





DaBaby returns to the Number 1 throne on the Official Singles Chart with Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch, which racks up its biggest weekly streaming numbers yet.



Topping over 64,000 chart sales including 8 million streams, it’s a triumphant return to the top for the US rappers. It’s the song’s third week at Number 1, after being knocked off last week by Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande’s Rain On Me, which drops to 2.



Two more Gaga songs from her latest album Chromatica land in the Top 40: Sour Candy, a collaboration with K-pop band Blackpink debuts at Number 17, and Alice enters at Number 29.



Topic and A7S jump six places to Number 5 with Breaking Me, both artists’ first Top 10 hit. The song surged in popularity thanks to TikTok earlier this year, and has enjoyed a meteoric rise up the Top 100 over the last seven weeks.



This week’s highest new entry comes from Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy collaboration I Dunno, new at Number 7. It’s Tion Wayne’s fourth Top 10 single – his first as a lead artist – Dutchavelli’s first, and Stormzy’s tenth.



Elsewhere, 220 Kid & Gracey continue to climb with Don’t Need Love, up three to Number 14, Harry Styles is back in the Top 20 with Watermelon Sugar, up five places to Number 16 – a new peak for the song, and Regard & Raye enter the Top 20 with Secrets, up seven spots to Number 18.



US rapper StaySolidRocky climbs four to Number 24 with Party Girl, Surf Mesa’s ILY (I Love You Baby) ft. Emilee leaps ten places to 26, and 19-year-old UK rapper Niko B jumps 6 places to 33 with Who’s That What’s That.



Finally, Manchester rapper Aitch earns his ninth Top 40 hit with his new single 30, debuting at Number 36.