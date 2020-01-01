NEWS Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album scores biggest opening week of 2020 Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga celebrates her fourth Number 1 on the Official Albums Chart today as her latest collection Chromatica debuts at the top with impressive opening-week numbers.



Gaga’s sixth record lands at the summit with 53,000 chart sales – the biggest opening week for an album on the UK Official Chart in 2020 so far. It’s also the strongest comeback for the singer in some time, Chromatica smashes the first week tallies of her 2014 Tony Bennett duets album Cheek To Cheek, 2016’s Joanne and the cast recording of A Star Is Born from 2018.



Chromatica outperforms the rest of this week’s Top 10 combined, finishing as the best performing album across physical, streaming and downloads. It’s also the fastest-selling vinyl record of the year to date, with 8,500 copies of the record snapped up on wax this week.



Gaga also claims the biggest opening week for a female artist album in well over a year, since Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next in February 2019.



Three songs from Chromatica finish inside this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 40: Rain On Me ft. Ariana Grande at 2, Sour Candy with Blackpink at 17 and Alice at 29.



Meanwhile, Youtuber-turned-rapper KSI holds at Number 2 with his debut album Dissimulation, and Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent completes the Top 3.



Two more new releases land in this week’s Top 10: Golden Hour by Norwegian producer Kygo opens at 6, marking his second Top 10 album, and Manchester rapper Aitch is new at 7 with his Polaris EP.



Further down, the debut album from Scottish indie group Vistas, Everything Changes In The End, enters at 21, and Canadian rock band Rush are new at 22 with the 40th anniversary edition of their 1980 album Permanent Waves.



Christine and the Queens’ La Vita Nuova EP makes its Top 40 debut at 37 following its physical release, and UK drum & bass collective Dutty Moonshine Big Band enter at 40 with City Of Sin.