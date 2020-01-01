Lenny Kravitz applauds daughter Zoe's activism in London

Zoe Kravitz made her rocker father Lenny proud by joining protesters at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London.

The Big Little Lies star has been laying low in the British capital ever since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production on her upcoming superhero movie The Batman, and on Wednesday, Zoe shared a photo of herself joining fellow social justice advocates at a rally following the recent death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

In the photo, the actress is pictured wearing sunglasses and a black scarf over her nose and mouth, while holding up a large sign which quoted late novelist James Baldwin.

It read: "'Dear America, 'I can't believe what you say when I see what you do.' Black Lives Matter".

"GO HEAD LONDON. #blacklivesmatter," she captioned the image.

Her dad, singer Lenny, publicly cheered her on, commenting, "That’s my girl!", while Zoe's stepfather, Aquaman star Jason Momoa, also applauded her activism by adding a series of praying hands and black heart emojis.

Zoe had previously expressed her pain over Floyd's death by sharing an image of the 46-year-old and writing, "GEORGE FLOYD my heart breaks for you and your family. #policebrutality needs to stop. #sayhisname."

John Boyega gave a passionate speech at a Black Lives Matter protest in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday, presumably the same demonstration Zoe attended.

Stars including Ben Affleck, Halsey, Cole Sprouse, and Jaime King have also joined Black Lives Matter protests within the past week.