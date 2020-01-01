Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account

Selena Gomez has invited civil rights leaders to take over her Instagram account and use the platform to protest racism and police brutality.

The popstar has decided she's not the right person to speak out on Black Lives Matter issues, and accordingly, has recruited academics and activists to offer her fans and followers insights into the problems that have sparked major global protests in the past week.

Selena, who shut down her official website and social media channels for the day earlier this week to support the Blackout Tuesday movement, took to Instagram on Thursday to lay down her intent.

"I have been struggling to know the right things to say to get the word out about this important moment in history. After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices," the 27-year-old explained.

"Over the next few days, I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind."

Demonstrations have been held in major cities in the U.S. and around the world in recent days, with activists protesting police brutality and racial injustice following the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.

Derek Chauvin, who was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes during the arrest, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao - have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.