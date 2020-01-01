Ellie Goulding vows to become 'ally' of anti-racism movement

Ellie Goulding has pledged to take racism more seriously in light of a week of Black Lives Matter protests around the world.

In a message posted to her social media accounts, the Burn singer admitted she is "ashamed" that she didn't listen more when victims of racial abuse and profiling were speaking to her. Accordingly, Ellie is now determined to become a better ally.

"After being initially horrified, I (spent) the past few days learning and listening, opening my ears to voices that have been protesting this for years and dedicating their lives to it, to voices I am ashamed that I didn't listen to more, to history I safely and comfortably knew a bit about but not enough," the 33-year-old wrote. "I'm letting you all know that I am now a student of this forever, so that I can become an ally. I am confronting the truths head-on. I am recognising unconscious bias. I am consciously understanding white privilege and how it got the most of us to where we are now.

"To the protestors out there, I am here for you and here to fight with you."

Demonstrations kicked off last week following the shocking death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man who passed away following an arrest in Minnesota in which a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

The cop in question, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. The three other officers at the scene - Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao - have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.