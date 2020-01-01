NEWS Beyonce grew up feeding the homeless each week Newsdesk Share with :





Tina Knowles, Beyonce's mother, has revealed via Instagram that the 38-year-old star and her sister Solange would feed homeless people in Houston, Texas, after church each week.



Alongside an Instagram video of Pastor Rudy Rasmus and his wife Juanita feeding homeless people, Tina wrote: "Pastors Rudy and Juanita Rasmus have been Guardian Angels to our communities and the homeless, In our hometown Houston Texas for 29 years . Beyonce and Solange were 9 and 4 years old and were feeding the homeless after church with turkeys and can goods cooked by the ladies in the church !



"They were purchased by the few Members of the church every Sunday . Boy has St. Johns come a long way! My Kids Learned about serving others as Kids partly because of St Johns. It is still a wonderful place of Worship .

Services are on line and you Tube on TV every Sunday . @stjohnsdowntownhouston @rudyrasmus (sic)"



In recent days, Beyonce has spoken out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.



The Grammy-winning star - who is married to rapper Jay Z - urged people to stay "aligned and focused" in their battle for "real justice".



Alongside an aerial photo taken of protesters in Minneapolis, the 'Formation' singer wrote on Instagram: "The world came together for George Floyd.



"We know there is a long road ahead.



"Let's remain aligned and focused in our call for real justice."



Prior to that, Beyonce revealed she felt "broken and disgusted" by Floyd's death.



She said: "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We're broken and we're disgusted. We cannot normalise this pain.



"I'm not only speaking to people of colour. If you're white, black, brown, or anything in-between, I'm sure you feel hopeless about the racism going on in America right now."