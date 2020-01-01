NEWS Lady Gaga blocked from wearing $30 million diamond necklace to Taco Bell after 2019 Oscars Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga attempted to wear a priceless diamond necklace to a fast-food restaurant following the 2019 Academy Awards.



The superstar sported an elegant black Alexander McQueen gown to the annual Hollywood prizegiving back in February 2019 and finished off the look with long black gloves and a stunning 128-carat yellow cushion-shaped diamond necklace lent to her by Tiffany & Co.



Reflecting on the evening, where she collected the Oscar for Best Original Song for her work on the tune Shallow from A Star Is Born, Gaga revealed during a virtual chat for The Graham Norton Show on Friday that she tried to keep the eye-catching jewel on for the whole night.



"I didn't know what was going to happen that night - I was just so happy to be there. My sister and I were barrelling through Champagne backstage and when we left, I didn't tell anyone, and I still had the diamond on," the 34-year-old shared. "Everyone freaked out that I was still wearing it. When I went to Madonna's house, security guards were side-eyeing me and eventually, when we were heading to Taco Bell, my car was pulled over and Tiffany's security politely removed it from my neck!"



The diamond is estimated to be worth $30 million (£24 million) and was last worn by Audrey Hepburn during a publicity photoshoot while she was promoting her 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany's.



Elsewhere in the interview, Gaga spoke about her sixth studio album Chromatica, which was released on Friday, and noted it was pretty odd to unveil new music during the coronavirus crisis.



"I am so excited - I've been making it for two and a half years. It's not odd. What is odd is being in the middle of a global pandemic!" she exclaimed. "It is the way it is, and we don't always get to have things go the way that we see them in life. I've always had instilled in me that life can, and will, get very hard, so it's very important to roll with the punches and deal with it."