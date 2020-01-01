NEWS Lady Gaga: 'My definition of beauty goes against the grain' Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga hopes her "against the grain" looks encourage fans to embrace their uniqueness rather than aim for physical perfection.



The Bad Romance singer is known for wearing wacky, experimental outfits that grab headlines. Accordingly, Gaga has now opened up about how she is optimistic that her chameleon approach to style encourages her followers to find out what works for them rather than aspiring to fit into conventional beauty standards.



"Even though I might wear skimpy outfits sometimes and I'm sitting here with no pants on with my big shoes, my definition of beauty has always been very against the grain," she said during an interview for Australia's The Sunday Project. "I just dressed like how I felt like dressing today, how I wanted to do my hair, how I wanted my make-up to look.



"But I would never want to send a message to anyone, especially a young person, that you have to be perfect in any type of physical way in order to be a beautiful person."



The 34-year-old went on to insist that her looks weren't responsible for her successful career.



"I didn't get here because I'm pretty. I'm not a supermodel. I make music and it's my brain and my heart that got me here and a lot of hard work,” Gaga stated.



The Poker Face hitmaker then appeared to reference her boyfriend Michael Polansky, who she described as a "straight male who thinks highly of me", and recalled how he praised her for always being authentically herself.



"It really meant a lot to me because I felt like I was really seen as a person, and it was really nice that I felt like I wasn't being objectified by a man," she added.



Gaga, who is currently promoting her new album Chromatica, went Instagram official with the business entrepreneur earlier this year.