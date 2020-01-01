NEWS Rihanna's tie-dye ASAI dress put on sale to raise funds for Black Lives Matter Newsdesk Share with :





A pink tie-dye ASAI dress made famous by Rihanna is going on sale for the first time to raise funds for the Black Lives Matter movement.



The Umbrella hitmaker drove fans wild when she wore the asymmetric hot pink Hot Wok dress on holiday back in October and shared a slow-motion video of her walking to the pool while rocking the custom-made garment on Instagram.



Designer A Sai Ta refused to put the dress on sale after Rihanna's post, and insisted he would not capitalise on the power of an influencer and collaborator, according to Vogue.



However, in light of the ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis last week, the British designer announced he would be putting the Hot Wok dress into a limited production run, with proceeds to be donated to Black Lives Matter, Solace Women's Aid, and The Voice of Domestic Workers.



"NO ELSE HAS THIS DRESS APART FROM ME AND RIRI :) We will be Producing this iconic dress EXCLUSIVELY For 3 charities ‼️FINALLY YOU CAN ALSO HAVE THIS DRESS AND THE ONLY WAY ‼️#ALL PROFITS FROM THE SALE OF THE @badgalriri HOT WOK DRESSES WILL BE FOR @blklivesmatter @solacewomensaid @thevoiceofdomesticworkers," Ta wrote on Instagram, alongside the viral video Rihanna posted last year.



The dress is available for $376 (£300) until 5 June and can be purchased via direct message or by emailing info@asaita.co.uk.



"I am a Vietnamese-Chinese second-generation refugee into the U.K.," Ta told Vogue. "People of colour, diversity and cast-out voices have always been central to the building of my brand, so I must speak on the issue and I am committed to always having a voice on it."



He insisted that he would not be profiting from the sales of the dress.