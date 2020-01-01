NEWS Rihanna confronts fan's refusal to vote Newsdesk Share with :





Rihanna took one of her Instagram followers to task over their refusal to vote in elections.



In one of her two posts on Instagram during Blackout Tuesday, during which social media users stopped posting personal or promotional content and shared a black square or information on the Black Lives Matter movement, the star urged fans to vote in states holding primary elections.



"VOTE," she wrote next to a list of the nine U.S. states holding elections on Tuesday. "Ya ain't got s**t else to do man! Get yo a*s off the couch and go vote!!! I don't wanna hear another excuse!! Stop believing that your vote and voice don't matter! This the illest way to protest...vote for the change you want (sic)!!!"



However, one follower disagreed with the Diamonds hitmaker, replying: "Voting ain't gon (sic) change s**t."



The singer and fashion mogul responded: "Sick of hearing this! Ya know what ain't gon change s**t? Not doing s**t!!!!"



Rihanna's other followers backed her position on the importance of voting - with one eloquently trying to convince the disillusioned person to vote as well as joining the protests that have swept the U.S. after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.



"To that one soul reading this, I know you're tired. You're fed up," they reasoned. "You're so close to breaking, but there's strength within you, even when you feel weak. Keep fighting. But first... VOTE. Your votes are needed today. Let's remain diligent and aware. Make your voices heard in the streets. Make your voices heard with your vote too."



The 2020 U.S. presidential election is set to take place on 3 November.