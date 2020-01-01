Kelly Clarkson claps back at critics amid Black Lives Matter protests

Kelly Clarkson has urged fans to “stay focused” after attracting criticism for a series of tweets about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The singer has been vocal on Twitter about the cause, following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota on 25 May.

However, after sharing clips of peaceful protests, inspirational messages, and general support towards the African-American community, Kelly was met with criticism as some of her followers misinterpreted her most recent messages as turning her back on the movement.

"There is so much chaos and confusion happening right now so please don't just pay attention to the selfish idiots that are looting and tearing us apart even more, and see the hope, and the empathy, and hear the conversation from true leadership like all the people in this video," she penned, alongside a video of rioters. "I live & am currently in LA with sirens going off, police everywhere, living under constant curfews, places being looted & broken into & having 2 explain this to my children so I understand BUT those looters that r selfish & taking advantage don't care about any lives but their own (sic)."

When people started questioning the message behind the posts, however, the 38-year-old responded: "Okay so for the few that didn’t understand me in this last tweet. I am asking people to stay focused on the POINT of all of this.

"Black lives matter, not the looters who are taking advantage of these protests," she continued. "These protests and this message is too important to get overshadowed."

In a second post, the star added: "It’s sad how my words r being twisted. I’m used 2 it happening by now but not w/such an important issue.

"My intentions have been & always will be 2 do the right thing. & the right thing is to listen, to educate myself, & 2 be a part of the change I wish to see. Black Lives Matter (sic).”