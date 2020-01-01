Chloe x Halle delay album release due to Black Lives Matter protests

Chloe x Halle are delaying the release of upcoming album Ungodly Hour amid the ongoing riots in the United States.

Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers on 25 May, activists staged protests in major cities over the weekend to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice.

And while the sibling duo had originally planned to release their record on 5 June, they announced on Instagram on Tuesday that they would be delaying the project by a week in light of the current social and political environment.

"black lives matter!!! we'll be postponing our album to June 12th in solidarity of all the beautiful black lives lost," they shared.

In a previous statement, announcing the album and lead single Do It, Chloe and Halle said: "During this time, music brings a lot of healing. We hope this song inspires someone to get up and dance, shake all the stress and anxiety away, and to 'Do It' as the song says.

"We are always very serious about the musicality of our songs and our musicianship, but the beauty of this song is that it shows a more carefree and fun vibe from us," the pair added. "We felt so good writing a song that will make people wanna bop to it and lift their spirits."

The R&B duo's debut record comes ahead of Halle's leading role as Ariel in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, which recently saw production postponed due to the Covid-19 crisis.