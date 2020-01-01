NEWS Halsey condemns 'abuse of power' in the U.S. after assisting wounded protesters Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey has hit out at the U.S. government for its treatment of protesters after assisting those who sustained injuries during this weekend's Black Lives Matter protests.



Following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of white police officers, protests were staged over the weekend to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the country.



Halsey came to the aid of an injured man at the protest in Santa Monica, California and, after posting a slideshow of video clips of the unrest on her Instagram account, she reiterated the horror of what she witnessed in a lengthy caption.



"These pictures and videos don't even scratch the surface," she wrote. "It's easy from the comfort of your home to watch looting and rioting on television and condone the violent measures being taken by forces.



"But what you don't see is innocent peaceful protestors being shot at and tear gassed and physically assaulted relentlessly. You think it's not happening, it's only the 'thugs' and the 'riots', right? The police are keeping you safe right? You're wrong."



She continued: "This is happening everywhere... And innocent people exercising their rights to speech and assembly are facing violence and abuse of power.



"With all of our medical professionals being CONSUMED and EXHAUSTED with Covid, there is little to no medical attention available. I have first hand treated men women and children who have been shot in the chest, the face, the back. Some will lose vision some have lost fingers. I have been covered in innocent blood."



Earlier in the day, Halsey's on-off boyfriend Yungblud heaped praise on the star, calling her "fearless, selfless and inspirational" for tending to those in need during the protests.



"I have to say halsey, u were incredible today... U didn't think about yourself for one moment. I am proud to know u (sic)," he tweeted.