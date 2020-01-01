NEWS Leigh-Anne Pinnock left stunned by fiance's personalised video proposal Newsdesk Share with :





Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock was left stunned when her now-fiance Andre Gray popped the question to her with a personalised video.



The soccer player pulled out all of the stops to ensure Leigh-Anne said yes when he proposed on their fourth anniversary last month, with the 28-year-old revealing details of the special moment on her bandmate's new MTV show Served! With Jade Thirlwall.



"Andre basically set up this outdoor cinema, so there was a walkway of fairy lights and candles and I was like, 'This is a bit much for an anniversary, what's going on here?'" she recalled. "We started watching a film, and then halfway through it cut out and our song started playing, and then there were videos and pictures of us and there was this book on the screen that said, 'Four years and forever counting', and it kept opening up with pictures of us and stuff. And then it just said, 'Will you marry me?' and he was on one knee."



Leigh-Anne then admitted reliving the proposal was making her emotional as she chatted with Jade about it.



Following Andre's big question, the singer took to Instagram to reveal to fans that she'd said accepted, sharing a snap of herself with her soon-to-be husband and writing: "Guys.. wtf (what the f**k) has just happened... He bloody did it, and I said yes...



"I'm marrying my soul mate, the man of my flipping dreams... I am lost for words, so I think I'm just going to go cry some more @andregray_ I love you so much. My world is literally complete."