NEWS David Guetta under fire for remixing Martin Luther King's historic 'I Have a Dream' speech Newsdesk Share with :





David Guetta has been criticised for turning Martin Luther King Jr.'s historic "I Have a Dream" speech into a dance remix.



The French DJ and producer played a livestream concert for fans this weekend, when widespread Black Lives Matter protests were taking place to demand an end to police brutality and racial prejudice across the U.S. following the tragic death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers.



The dance star attempted to pay tribute to Floyd in his own musical way, but the gesture didn't go down very well.

"The world is going through difficult times and America, too, actually," Guetta said during the YouTube broadcast for his latest United at Home show. "Last night, I knew we were going to do this and I made a special record... in honour of George Floyd. I really hope we can see more unity and more peace when already things are so difficult."



While some people noted on social media that King's family holds the copyright to the speech and rarely grants the right to use it, others slammed the hitmaker as "lazy" and compared the track to a parody.



"It's lazy and easy to joke that something feels like it was scripted by Sacha Baron Cohen but also," journalist Sean Craig wrote in a tweet.



Rolling Stone writer Charles Holmes added: "There've been a lot of crimes committed against my ppl this weekend, but david guetta putting a drop behind MLK's 'i have a dream' speech is up there (sic)."



Guetta has yet to respond to the criticism.