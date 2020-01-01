Drake and The Weeknd each donate $100,000 to bailout fund amid protests

Drake and The Weeknd have each donated $100,000 (£79,000) to the National Bailout Collective to help families in need amid the Black Lives Matter protests currently taking place across the U.S.

Following the tragic death of Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of police officers on 25 May, numerous protests were staged in support of the Black Lives Matter movement over the weekend.

In the wake of the protests, which also took place during the coronavirus pandemic, Mustafa the Poet called on his famous pals Drake and The Weeknd to donate.

Sharing proof of his own $400 (£315) donation, Mustafa tagged the pair on his Instagram Stories, writing: "My Toronto Kings @champagnepapi @theweeknd. Swipe up & match my donation but add 3 zeros! Let's help reunite black families."

Drake then responded by confirming that he'd donated $100,000 - but that he had a call from his bank checking his identity before he was allowed to do so.

"They just called fraud on my card LOL," he wrote. "I donated 100k. They were like nah."

Mustafa also shared a snap on his social media pages of a receipt showing that The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, gave $100,000 to the fund.