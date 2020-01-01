NEWS JAY-Z urges lawmakers to prosecute those responsible for George Floyd's death Newsdesk Share with :





JAY-Z is pushing for the prosecution of the police officers responsible for the death of George Floyd.



Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, died after white Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes during an arrest on 25 May.



His death sparked violent protests throughout the U.S. over the weekend and prompted stars like Beyonce, Ariana Grande, and Rihanna to issue heartfelt statements about racism and police brutality.



And on Monday, Jay took to his company Roc Nation's Twitter account to confirm reports he had spoken with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz about justice for Floyd following the arrest of Chauvin, who has been fired and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.



"After our very earnest conversation, thank you to Governor (Tim) Walz for doing what's right and calling in Attorney General Keith Ellison to take over the George Floyd case," the rapper said in the statement. "Earlier today, Governor Walz mentioned having a human conversation with me - a dad and a black man in pain. Yes, I am human, a father and a black man in pain and I am not the only one."



The 50-year-old added: "Along with an entire country in pain, call upon AG Ellison to do the right thing and prosecute all those responsible for the murder of George Floyd to the fullest extent of the law. I prevail on every politician, prosecutor and officer in the country to have the courage to do what is right. Have the courage to look at us as humans, dads, brothers, sisters and mothers in pain and look at yourselves."



Walz has also discussed his conversation with Jay, praising the star’s commitment to change during a press conference on Sunday.



"It's a positive sign that someone of a stature, that has a presence like that, is focused in the moment of what Minnesotans are focused on," he said.