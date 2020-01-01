Ed Sheeran and Michael Buble to thank frontline workers with livestream concert

Ed Sheeran, Michael Buble, and Keith Urban will pay tribute to frontline workers with the upcoming Thank You Concert livestream event.

Bosses at Australian radio stations Nova and Smoothfm will join forces for the event, which is set to honour key workers continuing to deliver services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The show will feature performances from Urban and Amy Shark, plus an exclusive chat with Katy Perry, and "something special" from Sheeran and Buble.

"This special live stream music event has been created to celebrate our essential workers and all that they have done to help Australians during this global health crisis," Nova Entertainment's Paul Jackson said.

"We are so grateful that the artists involved are so giving of their time, showing their Australian fans how much they mean to them. It is Nova and Smoothfm's way of allowing listeners to say thank you to special people in their lives - through a music experience curated especially for them."

Prospective audience members will only get access to the livestream by nominating someone who has "(kept) our communities safe during this global health crisis", or by being nominated themselves.

The concert will take place on 20 June, with the full line-up to be announced on Friday.