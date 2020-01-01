Yungblud praises 'fearless and selfless' Halsey after Black Lives Matter protest

Yungblud heaped praise on his on-off girlfriend Halsey after they took part in a Black Lives Matter demonstration in California over the weekend.

The pair and a group of friends were among the hundreds of people participating in the Santa Monica protest, which turned violent when police and activists clashed.

Halsey later took to Twitter to reveal she was hit by police officers using rubber bullets, after which Yungblud decided to share his pride in his rumoured other half.

"I have to say halsey, u were incredible today (sic)," he tweeted on Monday. "U acted fearlessly and selflessly. u were so brave and inspirational.

"When innocent people were unlawfully wounded, u were there with a medical kit bandaging them up. U didn't think about yourself for one moment. I am proud to know u (sic)."

People staged protests around the world over the weekend following the shocking death of unarmed African-American man George Floyd last week. The 46-year-old died in hospital after Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck during an arrest over counterfeit money.

Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. All four officers involved in Floyd's arrest have been dismissed from the force.