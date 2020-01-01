NEWS Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album outselling whole Top 20 combined Newsdesk Share with :





Lady Gaga’s new album Chromatica is on course to debut at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with impressive opening week numbers.



Gaga’s sixth studio album is currently outperforming the rest of the midweek Top 20 combined. Chromatica leads on all formats (physical, download and streaming) and already claims 2020’s fastest-selling vinyl album based on just three days of sales.



Shifting 40,000 chart sales so far this week, Chromatica has already outperformed the first week tallies of her 2014 Tony Bennett duets album Cheek To Cheek, 2016’s Joanne and the cast recording of A Star Is Born from 2018.



Chromatica is looking likely to be Gaga’s fourth chart-topping album in the UK, following 2009’s The Fame/The Fame Monster (packaged as one album in the UK), 2011’s Born This Way and Artpop.



Meanwhile, three songs from Chromatica - current Number 1 single Rain On Me, Blackpink collaboration Sour Candy and album track Alice - are set for the Official Singles Chart Top 40 this Friday.



Elsewhere, Norwegian DJ Kygo is heading for his second UK Top 10 album – and first for four years – with Golden Hour at 6, while one place behind at 7 are Canadian rock band Rush with the 40th anniversary edition of their 1980 album Permanent Waves. Manchester rapper Aitch’s new EP Polaris is also eyeing up a Top 10 debut at 9.



The debut album from Scottish indie group Vistas, Everything Changes In The End, is currently at Number 11, while Christine and the Queen’s La Vita Nuova is set for its Top 40 debut after being released on vinyl; the EP, currently at Number 16, previously reached Number 85 on digital-only release in March.



Scottish heavy metal band Alestorm could score their first UK Top 40 album this week with Curse of the Crystal Coconut at 24, and American singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin currently sits at 25 with his debut album These Two Windows. Finally, UK jazz/bass collective Dutty Moonshine Big Band are at 32 with City of Sin.