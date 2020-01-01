NEWS Justin Bieber 'feels bad' for not paying enough attention to plight of African-Americans in U.S. Newsdesk Share with :





Justin Bieber "feels bad" that it took the death of George Floyd to make him wake up to the issue of racism in America.



The conversation surrounding the issue has been ongoing for the past week, as riots spread across America following the killing of unarmed police suspect Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis officers.



Speaking on Instagram Live with his wife Hailey and CNN commentator Angela Rye, the Intentions hitmaker confessed he "feels bad" for not using his platform more proactively to support African-American communities.



"I've been feeling shame in the sense of like, why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that," he admitted.



Supermodel Hailey shared the discussion on her main feed, and explained in the caption: "As a white woman, I know I am privileged, and I didn't always understand what that really meant."



"I will never understand what it's like to be racially profiled and targeted and wake up everyday uncertain if I could lose my life because of the color of my skin," she continued. "I want to know better so I can do better and I will not stop asking these questions and having these conversations... I want to keep learning how to be an ally, and I refuse to keep walking through life being ignorant."



She went on to urge fans to have an open discussion and to not be afraid of asking important questions to better themselves - even if they might be ridiculed by some.



"People get nervous to say the wrong thing, and I think this conversation is so healthy, because it's not about saying the wrong thing," she said. "Even if we do say the wrong thing, getting corrected in love and respect and saying, 'I'm telling you this because we respect each other and I want you to understand'."