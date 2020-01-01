Adam Lambert fires back at Instagram critics over Black Lives Matter support

Queen singer Adam Lambert has urged his right wing critics to stop following him on Instagram after they took aim at the star for his support of the U.S. Black Lives Matter protests.

Responding to two days of violent exchanges between police officers and activists across America, prompted by the killing of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white Minneapolis cops, the singer took to social media on Saturday (30May20) with a stern message.

"Repeat after me: I will not tell black folks how to feel, protest, or mourn," he wrote.

As followers and critics alike hammered Lambert for his remarks, he returned to Instagram and added: "#blacklivesmatter #policebrutality I'm scanning through the comments on this post and am appalled by the handful of ignorant, right wing, tone deaf comments that snowball into negative arguments.

"It's one thing to have an opinion, but there are a few of you that are no longer welcome on my feed.

"To be clear: I'm not supporting violence and destruction i am supporting the right to be enraged... to refuse to bow down. When it comes to matters of human rights, I refuse to support any opposition.

"Anyone that responds to BLACK LIVES MATTER w 'All lives matter' is an a**hole. You should know why that's problematic by now. If you don't, quit looking at my posts and educate yourself."

The singer appeared to get more and more enraged and later added: "Unfollow me if u can't accept this. Please. You're not welcome. I'll be blocking..."

He also used his platform to attack U.S. leader Donald Trump, calling him "A COMPLETE JOKE" and adding: "I don't care what political party you associate with, but that man isn't a leader, he's a liability, a liar and a cancer on this country's flag."