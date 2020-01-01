NEWS Halsey slams arrest reports Newsdesk Share with :





Halsey has slammed reports suggesting she was arrested during the violent Los Angeles Black Lives Matter clashes between police and protesters on Saturday.



The Without Me singer took to Twitter on Saturday night to assure fans and followers she was "safe" as city Mayor Eric Garcetti called for an overnight curfew to keep people off the streets.



"I WAS NOT ARRESTED. Im safe," Halsey tweeted, explaining that she helped other activists find shelter from riot police, adding, "Myself + many of my peers were shot, gassed + antagonized. The frontline was calm + did not provoke. BUT MANY ARE NOT SAFE + MANY ARE IN CUSTODY."



She went on to call on fans to "DONATE TO BAIL ORGS!!!" adding: "I AM CURRENTLY."



Halsey returned to Twitter minutes later and added: "I wanted you to know I was SAFE because information was out of control. But I will NOT be updating any more personal information!!! I WILL ONLY BE DOCUMENTING AND POSTING MY RECORD OF THE STATUS OF THE ASSEMBLY. Thousands of you witnessed them fire on us unprovoked. Be safe."



Halsey and her ex-boyfriend, British rocker Yungblud, were spotted with friends during the protests on Saturday afternoon.



Many demonstrations across the U.S., sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of cops in Minneapolis last week, turned violent on Thursday night and the hostility has continued over the weekend, with tensions prompting nationwide curfews.