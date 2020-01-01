NEWS Lady Gaga set for three Top 40 entries on UK singles chart Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look, which airs on BBC Radio 1 today between 6pm – 7pm, offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Lady Gaga is on course to land three entries on this week’s Official Singles Chart Top 40 following the release of her new album Chromatica, with current Number 1 Rain On Me ft. Ariana Grande holding at the top with a narrow lead over DaBaby’s Rockstar ft. Roddy Ricch (2).



Further down, Gaga’s Sour Candy ft. Blackpink starts at Number 12, and Alice is at Number 21. View Lady Gaga’s Official Chart history in full here.



Breaking Me by German producer Topic and Swedish singer A7S is set to enter this week’s Top 10, currently up five places to Number 6. The dance track has steadily been climbing up the Top 100 since mid-April.



New Tion Wayne, Dutchavelli and Stormzy collaboration I Dunno is set to be this week’s highest new entry, currently at Number 11.



Finally, two songs are set to climb into this week’s Top 20: Harry Styles’ Watermelon Sugar is up four places to 17, and Regard and Raye’s Secrets jumps seven spots to 18.



The final Official Chart Top 40 will be unveiled on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart with Scott Mills this Friday from 4pm, with the full Official Singles Chart Top 100 published on OfficialCharts.com from 5.45pm.